Minister of Foreign Affairs praises contributions of press agencies nationwide





The minister also granted certificates of merit to many reporters across the country with their outstanding achievements and contributions in the diplomatic sector at an annual meeting with the press yesterday. Attending in the event were heads of press agencies, reporters nationwide and leaders of relevant ministries and units.Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Pham Binh Minh emphasized that in the current context of facing challenges and difficulties, especially impacting of the Covid-19 pandemic, the diplomatic sector has still had many important achievements thanks to great efforts and contributions from press agencies and journalists nationwide who have not been afraid of difficulties to have good articles, thereby successfully sharing key external messages of the Party and the State to the people in the country and international community.On this occasion, Mr. Pham Binh Minh expressed his deep thanks for the companion of the press agencies in 2020, and desired that they would continue to cooperate closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to post fully information related to diplomatic activities as well as enhance the understanding and friendship among the states, contributing to the successful implementation of diplomatic missions assigned by the Party and State.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong