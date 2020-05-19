The minister praised leaders, pilots, flight attendants, ground-based and on-flight staffs of Vietnam’s carriers who showed the high sense of responsibility to perform dozens of flights to and from the epidemic-hit areas according to the regulations of the pandemic prevention.These fights carrying ten thousands of Vietnamese citizens and foreigners safely home, transported medical equipment reliefs of Vietnamese Government to support many countries around the world in the Covid-19 fight.In the letter, Minister Nguyen Van The also praised ground-based air traffic controllers who decided to conduct the centralized isolation at the office to direct aircrafts on the ground and through controlled airspaces, ensure operation safety of flights; ground-based and on-flight staffs who faced the risk of pandemic infection at airports to serve flights and passengers.Sharing with businesses about the economic losses due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the minister said that the Ministry of Transport would study and collect all comments and recommendations to issue solutions of supporting aviation businesses in general and Vietnamese airlines in particular, production and business development in the upcoming time.

By Bich Quyen-Translated by Huyen Huong