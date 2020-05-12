Ministry: China’s suspension of fishing in Vietnam’s waters meaningless

In a document sent to the People’s Committees of coastal cities and provinces, the ministry said the Chinese Bureau of Fisheries is implementing the suspension of fishing from 12am on May 1 to 12am on August 16 in various waters, some of which are within Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea.



The cities and provinces were required to encourage fishermen to continue fishing in Vietnam’s waters and to ask them to go fishing in groups to support each other.

Vessels licensed to go fishing in the Gulf of Tonkin’s joint fishing area during 2019-2020 are not allowed to move to the east of the Gulf of Tonkin delimitation line.

Authorities of the cities and provinces must direct competent agencies to enhance management and inspections over the exploitation of fisheries products in waters, especially the departure times of fishing vessels.

Localities must promptly report contingencies relating to fishing vessels and fishermen to the hotline of the Vietnam Fisheries Resources Surveillance, at 024 6273 7323.