Ministry issues announcement on terrorist organisation “Trieu dai Viet”

Therefore, anyone who participate in the organisation, lure others to join it, sponsor and receive sponsorship from it, take part in its training courses, and follow its instructions have committed the crime of “terrorism” and “sponsoring terrorism” and will be handled pursuant to Vietnam’s law, the ministry said in an announcement.



According to the ministry, the “Trieu dai Viet” was established by former members of a terrorist organisation called “Provisional National Government of Vietnam” in January 2018.

Headquartered in Canada, the organisation is operating many websites and media channels.

Its leaders are Ngo Van Hoang Hung who has Canadian citizenship, Tran Thanh Dinh with German citizenship, Ngo Manh Cuong with French citizenship and Huynh Thanh Hoang with US citizenship.

The organisation operates in the forms of conducting armed rebellions, providing finance and instructing its units in Vietnam to carry out terrorist and destruction activities; and inciting people to stage demonstrations and engage in riots to overthrow the administration.

It has sent tens of thousands of USD and hundreds of millions of VND to its members in Vietnam to purchase weapons, make bombs, mines and flags, and print reactionary leaflets and slogans.