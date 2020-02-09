Ministry launches subweb, mobile app to support nCoV prevention, control

The two channels aim to help users get updates on the disease’s situation and equip themselves with prevention and control knowledge, as well as contribute to fighting fake news and rumours that cause concern in society.

Dispatches, activities of the health sector, information and guidance will be updated regularly at https://ncov.moh.gov.vn.

Meanwhile, the Suc khoe Vietnam (Vietnam Health) mobile app is available on both Android and iOS platforms for both smartphones and tablets.

It provides official information on the disease, as well as recommendations from the specialised health facilities. In addition, the application has a multiple-choice questionnaire to help users self-assess their risks of nCoV infection.

On February 7, the MoH issued guidance on quarantine at home and accommodation facilities to prevent the spread of the virus.

People subjected to home isolation are those who have yet to develop symptoms of the disease but previously had a close contact with a person with confirmed nCoV infection or suspected cases.

They include those who live and work together in an environment, are in a travelling group or travelling in public vehicles with suspected or infection cases, and foreigners from China or visit Chinese localities (except Hubei province) within the past 14 days.

Home isolation must last for 14 days.

Vietnamplus