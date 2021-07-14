Ministry, localities work on solutions for transport in Southern region

A Covid-19 monitoring station in HCMC's gateway

Director General of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN), Nguyen Van Huyen said that the Road Management Department No.4 has cooperated with the departments of Transport of cities and provinces to reduce traffic congestions at Covid-19 control stations on the National Highway 22 in Tay Ninh Province, National Highway 1A in Long An Province, National Highway 1K in Dong Nai Province.



The Transport Department of HCMC as of July 12 had granted QR identification codes to over 19,000 vehicles, which are allowed to transport essential goods through Covid-19 quarantine checkpoints in the city, said Vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh.

The city also encourages priority vaccination for transport participants, he added.

According to chairman of the Vietnam Automobile Transport Association, Nguyen Van Quyen, the relevant units need to consider the regulations and duration of documentation of negative Covid test and quarantine rules that are not unified in localities to create favorable conditions for transport participants and avoid stuck in traffic at checkpoints

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The asked departments of Transport to coordinate with localities to idenitify demand for truck drivers in transportation of essential goods when provinces and cities have imposed social distancing measures





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh