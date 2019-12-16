Ministry of Health orders recall of imported cosmetic products from China

The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health yesterday decided to remove from stores nationwide and ordered recall to six types of cosmetic products, which were manufactured by Chinese -based GuangZhou Navee Cosmetics Co.Ltd and imported by Viet Hong International Joint Stock Company. 
Six types of cosmetic products including Ilahui Aloe Vera Cream, Ilahui Olive Conditioner, Ilahui Body Lotion, Ilahui Aloe Vera Cleanser, Ilahui Aloe VeraEmulsion, Ilahui Aloe Vera Essence were recalled as testing of the cosmetic formula ingredients on label is unlike ingredient notification with functional agencies. 

The Drug Administration of Vietnam required Viet Hong International Joint Stock Company to send the recall notices to the nationwide distributors of the six cosmetic products and urgently recall all products. 

BY MINH KHANG- Translated by Huyen Huong

