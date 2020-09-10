Ministry of Public Security to collect fingerprints for ID cards





This information was released at an online conference between the departments of public security of 63 provinces and cities belonging to the Central yesterday.The conference aims to adopt the manufacture, issuance and management of ID card project and six- moth preliminary reviews for implementing the project on the National Database on Population.According to the Ministry of Public Security, the Vietnamese Prime Minister approved the investment policy of manufacture, issuance and management of citizen identity card project on September 3rd which would be a base for police forces to promptly carry out the project along with the National Database on Population Project.The National Database on Population has been pushed up its progress of collecting and updating accurate personal information so far.The police forces have collected over 90 percent of population information collection form (DC01) and have updated nearly seven million forms of information collection (DC0C).The National Center for Population Database was built in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.It is expected that by February 2021, the Ministry of Public Security will report the implementation results to the Prime Minister and press the button to inaugurate and pilot the two systems which will be officially put into the operation in July, 2021.The police forces in all provinces are expected to grant 50 million of ID cards nationwide and complete before July, 2021.The manufacture, issuance and management of citizen identity card project as well as the National Database on Population Project play an important role in implementing administrative procedures and civil transactions, heading toward E-Government, improving the efficiency of the administration management for public order across the country and contributing to effectively fight against the crime.

By Gia Khanh – Translated by Huyen Huong