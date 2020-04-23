Ministry of Transport announces traffic operation plans from April 23





Accordingly, the ministry approved the proposal of Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam about reopening domestic air-routes including increasing the frequency of Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City air-route and vice versa up to 20 round-trip flights a day.Air-routes linking Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang and vice versa will be exploited six round-trip flights per day per each air-route, meanwhile each carrier is allowed to perform one round-trip flight per day per each air-route connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other localities, air-route linking Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao.Air routes between localities will also be exploited one round-trip flight a day for each carrier.Regarding intercity road, fixed-route buses, business and tour vehicles will be allowed to operate maximum 30 percent of the total number of vehicles of the businesses providing transport services for the provinces and cities belonging to group with high risk of the pandemic and maximum 50 percent for provinces and cities with low risk of the pandemic.For the North- South railway, maximum three twin trains a day will be operated to serve passengers meanwhile other railways will only maintain one twin train a day for each route.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong