Ministry of Transport rejects suspension of all passenger transport activities





In the recent days, a forged document has quickly been spread on social networks and was mistaken to be issued by the Ministry of Transport which made people confused and worried.Pursuant to the fake document, apart from Hanoi- Ho Chi Minh City route and Hanoi/ Ho Chi Minh City- Da Nang City route, all domestic flights were required to suspend exploitation from July 31.According to the representative of the Ministry of Transport, the decisions on transport activities are based on direction of the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee for the Covid-19 Prevention and Control and the pandemic situation.Up to now, the Ministry of Transport has just issued a document about the requirement of suspending passenger transport service from and to Da Nang City, applying from July 28. The decision is valid for 15 days.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong