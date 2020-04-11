The ministry has asked the Government’s approval on allowing the project to be carried out in immediate form in accordance with articles No.128, 130 of the Construction Law and the Decree No. 59/2015/ND-CP on construction project management.



After receiving the green light from the Government, the Ministry of Transport will boost steps of project planning, design approval and selection of investors to kick off the construction in July, 6 months earlier than planned.

Accordingly, the ministry will upgrade the runway No.25R/07L and build others in HCMC's Tan Son Nhat Airport to serve 50 million passengers a year and 50-52 flights on peak hours with a total capital of VND1,876 billion (US$79.4 million). The project will take over 23 months to finish.



About VND2,276 billion (US$96.2 million) will be invested in Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi to upgrade runways No. 11R/29L (1B) and 11L/29R (1A), build and upgrade 20 taxiways to serve 50 million passengers a year and 50-52 flights on peak hours . It is expected to be completed in more than 26 months.





By Minh Duy - Translated by Kim Khanh