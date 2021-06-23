Ministry presents 3,000 white canes to support blind people





Transporting the canes to visually impaired people (Photo: laodong.vn)



The canes are set to be delivered to the target beneficiaries this month.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said she hopes the initiative will continue receiving support from the community in its journey to raise public awareness about three million blind and visually impaired people across the nation and to assist the group, leaving no one behind.

Initiated in December 2019, the project aims to offer 1 million white canes to blind and visually impaired people, facilitating their travel and daily activities.

Training on the usage of the cane and awareness-raising communications activities are also part of the project.