Ministry prompts repair of flood-damaged highways

Many sections on national highways are suffering from flooding.

Currently, many sections on National Highway No.1, National Highway No.53, National Highway No.54 and Ho Chi Minh Highway are suffering from flooding and dangerous slippery surfaces.

Hence, the Ministry of Transport required the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam to report and propose anti-flooding measures in the key routes.Besides, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam was assigned to plan the budgeted balance sheet submitting it to the Ministry for considering implementation in 2021. In particular, National Highway No.1 and Ho Chi Minh Highway were on the top priorities for the repair and fight against flooding.The Ministry of Transport required relevant units to review the current regulations, remove obstacles related to standards and norms in management and maintenance, ensure the repair progress and reduce the risk of unsafe traffic through the sections.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong