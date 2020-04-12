Ministry proposes support for communications firms, press agencies

In his document submitted to the PM on April 10, MoIT Minister Nguyen Manh Hung said press agencies have been strongly affected by the pandemic, elaborating that printed newspapers have had to cut down copies during the social distancing period. Although e-newspapers have recorded a surge in the reader number, but online advertising has shrunk since businesses are also struggling with the pandemic’s impacts. Radio and television stations have also faced the same problem due to a nosedive in revenue from advertising.



The ministry suggested the Government assign it to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies to work out an urgent aid package sourced from the central budget to help with press outlets’ operations, including pushing ahead with reporting on the COVID-19 fight and performing their political tasks.



It also asked the Government to allow press agencies’ reporters and staff members who directly report on the disease prevention and control to receive certain benefits under the Government’s Resolution 37/NQ-CP, dated March 29, on some special rewards for those engaging in the COVID-19 combat.



Besides, the MoIT called on the Government to take measures to assist and remove difficulties facing firms providing postal, delivery and telecom services, those operating in the IT sector, publishers, printers and distributors.



Apart from the proposal submitted to the PM, this ministry also sent documents to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to suggest solutions for assisting information – communications businesses and press agencies to develop during and after the pandemic.