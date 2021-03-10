Ministry requires four expressway projects' adjustment in Mekong Delta

Particularly, the MoT asked relevant units to adjust the route and investment plans for Can Tho – Ca Mau expressway, Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang expressway, Ha Tien– Rach Gia – Bac Lieu expressway and Tra Vinh – Hong Ngu expressway.





Based on the adjustment, the Ministry of Transport will appraise and submit the adjusted projects to competent authorities for addition to the planning of Vietnam's expressway development up to 2020 and orientation to 2030.



As stated by the Ministry of Transport, the adjustment is in accordance with the Construction Law, the Law on Public Investment and must ensure the construction progress of the four expressway projects in the period of 2021 – 2025.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong