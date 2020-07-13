Ministry requires to inspect driving training centers after many accidents

According to the request, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam will conduct inspection to driving training centers; if wrongdoings are discovered, penalties will be imposed on these establishments.



The Directorate was urged to release criteria for automobile cabin, time supervision equipment and software to simulate traffic situations to improve quality of automobile driving training and driving examination.

The Register of Vietnam was urged to conduct inspection to automobile registration centers nationwide and post-registration as well as re-check examination results of some centers to detect wrongdoings.

Inspectors of the Ministry of Transport must direct to strengthen inspection of driving training as well as monitor automobile’s loading capacity in transportation business establishments.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan