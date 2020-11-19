Ministry starts work on biggest waterway traffic project in Northern Vietnam

The project’s total capital investment is estimated at US$107 million covering on communes of Nghia Lac, Nghia Son and Nghia Hung in Nam Dinh Province. Of which, US$78.74 milion comes from the World Bank (WB) while the rest is the Government's reciprocal capital.



The construction includes a 1km-long and 90-100m wide canal connecting the Day and Ninh Co rivers; a lock keeper measuring 179 meters in length, 17 meters width and 7 meters in height; systems of buoyage, plants, dyke, irrigation, electricity and connectivity.

The project is expected to be completed in the middle of 2022 and create an access allowing large and heavily loaded vessels to be able to enter inland waterway routes.

The canal is part of the “Red River Delta Transport Development Project” (Project WB6) which invests in the construction of inland waterway infrastructure in Northern Vietnam, covering 14 cities and provinces with the loan support provided by WB.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh