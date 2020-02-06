



Amid the spread outbreak of 2019-nCoV with the daily increase of new cases and the number of deaths, this would be a meaningful and practical activity of MobiFone in supporting people to update the latest information of the disease as well as measures to control and prevent risk of infection.Earlier, MobiFone provided free of charge for calls from MobiFone mobile subscribers to the hotline 19009095 or 19003228 on prevention of epidemic diseases caused by 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease of the Ministry of Health via its website www.moh.gov.vn on February 1, 2020.Besides, MobiFone actively cooperates with the Department of Telecommunications, the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Health to send notice messages to its subscribers with propaganda contents on prevention and control of 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease.MobiFone Telecom Corporation has also urgently established a Steering Committee for prevention and control of 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease led by Mr. To Manh Cuong, General Director, Standing Deputy Secretary and Head of Steering Committee to directly inspect and supervise the Corporation's units in compliance with the epidemic prevention and control measures.

By Tan Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong