More 'greenlight lanes' added to facilitate operation of transport vehicles

Besides that, the vehicles can run on expressways of Noi Bai-Lao Cai, Ha Noi - Thai Nguyen, Lang Son - Bac Giang - Bac Ninh – Hanoi, Phap Van - Cau Gie, Cau Gie - Ninh Binh, Da Nang - Quang Ngai, and traffic axes connecting to National Highways No.2, No.3, No.4, 4D, No.5, No.6, No.279, No.8, No.9, No.10, No.18, No.32, 27C, No.19, No.24, No.25, No.26.

The Heads of Departments of Roads Management are assigned to be on behalf of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam to proactively work with local authorities and units to mobilize functional forces, strengthen inspections at the Covid-19 checking points, ensure smooth traffic for vehicles and avoid traffic congestion at the checking points.Regarding the vehicles identity verification in the above routes, the Departments of Transport of provinces and cities will grant identity documents for vehicles traveling inside and outside the localities.As for the urgent situation, vehicles will be granted identity verification online via QR Code.Transport vehicles will be created favorable and prioritized traffic conditions through the following routes:On National Highway No.1, the vehicles can travel through Lang Son-Bac Giang-Bac Ninh- Hanoi-Ha Nam-Ninh Binh-Thanh Hoa - Nghe An - Ha Tinh - Quang Binh - Quang Tri - Hue - Da Nang - Quang Nam - Quang Ngai - Binh Dinh - Phu Yen - Khanh Hoa - Ninh Thuan.As for Ho Chi Minh Highway, means of transport can travel along Cao Bang-Hanoi- Hoa Binh-Thanh Hoa- Nghe An- Kon Tum-Binh Phuoc- National Highway No.14.

