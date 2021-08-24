More military medical forces sent to South to help localities fight pandemic

Ceremony to mark the departure of Military Medical Academy's troop

The delegation including 264 doctors, 73 nursing staff members and 759 students will be divided into 451 mobile military medical units to take responsibility for collecting samples for testing, providing vaccination, giving medical care for those with common diseases and Covid-19 patients in quarantine facilities and at home, and other tasks at request.



On the same day, 40 officials from Le Huu Trac National Institute of Burns under the Military Medical Academy and 58 military medical officers of the Vietnam Border Guard arrived in HCMC and Southern localities to join the fight against Covid-19.

Previously, delegations of 350 doctors, students and officials of the Military Medical Academy left Hanoi for HCMC and southern provinces to support the localities to combat the virus from August 6-21. They have participated in treatment for Covid-19 patients at the field hospital 5D in Binh Duong Province and healthcare facilities in HCMC and other provinces.

Leaders of the Vietnam Border Guard enourages soldiers before the departure.

Lt. Gen. Prof. MD. PhD. Do Quyet, director of the Military Medical Academy speaks at the departure ceremony. Leaders of the General Logistics Department under the Ministry of Defence present gifts to students of the Military Medical Academy. Deperature ceremony of the Le Huu Trac National Institute of Burns





By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh