More support for localities hit by storms, floods

VNA
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to provide additional VND670 billion (US$29 million) from the central budget reserves for nine central and Central Highlands provinces to address consequences of recent storms and floods.

Accordingly, Quang Ngai province will receive VND150 billion , Quang Nam VND130 billion, Binh Dinh and Quang Tri VND70 billion each, and Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Thua Thien-Hue and Kon Tum VND50 billion  each.
The money will be used to assist search and rescue missions; families which report their members dead or missing or their houses damaged; evacuate locals; support agricultural production; and repair infrastructure.
The Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee announced on November 25 that it had received $100,000 from Lee’s Sandwiches, a US-based chain of fast-food restaurants selling Vietnamese food, to support disaster-affected people in the central region.
On the day, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) – Hanoi chapter also received over $13 billion from 21 units, offices, businesses and individuals.
Since October 13, it has received a total of VND109.3 billion in support for localities hit by storms and floods.
Meanwhile, as of November 25, the VFF – Tien Giang raised a total of VND14.3 billion.

