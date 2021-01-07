More than 100,000 rooftop solar power projects put into operation

Total rooftop solar power generation, connected to the national grid, reached more than 1.15 billion kWh, contributing to ensuring electricity supply for the national grid system.
Up to now, the total installed capacity of rooftop solar power nationwide has accounted for about 25 percent of the total installed capacity of the national power system.
