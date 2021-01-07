  1. National

More than 100,000 rooftop solar power projects put into operation

SGGP
According to the updated data of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), there have been 101,029 grid-connected rooftop solar power projects with a total installed capacity of nearly 9,296 MWp.

More than 100,000 rooftop solar power projects put into operation

Total rooftop solar power generation, connected to the national grid, reached more than 1.15 billion kWh, contributing to ensuring electricity supply for the national grid system.

Up to now, the total installed capacity of rooftop solar power nationwide has accounted for about 25 percent of the total installed capacity of the national power system.



By Van Dieu- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more