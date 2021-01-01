More than 3,000 babies to be born on New Year’s Day in Vietnam

The UNICEF Vietnam office yesterday sent a press release that approximately 3,002 babies will be born on January 1, 2021 in the Southeast Asian country.



According to UNICEF’s prediction, an estimated 371,504 babies will be born in the world on New Year’s Day, UNICEF said in its press release, with one of the first babies in the world born in Fiji. Fiji will most likely deliver 2021’s first baby; the United States, its last.

In cities around the world, revelers will welcome not only the New Year with great festivities but also their newest and tiniest residents. As the clock strikes midnight, India will greet an estimated 59,995 babies; followed by 35,615 in China; 21,439 in Nigeria; 14,161 in Pakistan; 12,336 in Indonesia; 12,006 in Ethiopia; 10,312 in the United States; 9,455 in Egypt and 9,236 in Bangladesh.

Newborns in Vietnam is estimated to account for 0.8 percent of 371,504 children born in the world in the first day of the year, said UNICEF.

However, UNICEF also expressed its concern about gender imbalance and gender selection in Vietnam resulting in serious gender inequality and the sex ratio at birth is around 115 boys per 100 girls. Therefore, UNICEF proposed to have action to curb this. Vietnam is one of three countries with serious gender imbalance just after China and India.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Uyen Phuong