More Vietnamese citizens return home from US

On August 19 and 20, Vietnamese authorities and representative agencies in the US, Vietnam Airlines and US authorities worked together to bring back home the citizens from San Francisco Airport.



The passengers included children under 18 years old, workers with expired visas or labour contracts, the elderly, the sick, stranded tourists, students who have finished their learning but lack accommodation due to dormitory closure, and those living in difficult circumstances.



Vietnam’s representative agencies in the US actively assisted the citizens, many of whom had to move from distant places. They also sent their staff members to the airport to directly help them complete boarding procedures.



Security, safety and disease prevention measures were seriously carried out during the flight.



Right after the plane landed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, all people on board received check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine sites in line with regulations.