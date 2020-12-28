MoT studies conversion of reduced-fee license plates for old business vehicles





According to the proposal, the change of license plates for transport business vehicles would make management of vehicles unified, transparent and equal and ensure fair competition among means of transport business.However, HCMC electorates suggested that the State should provide guidance, assist or free conversion for old means of transport.The Ministry of Transport said that the content of this proposal related to the management of the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Finance. Currently, the Ministry of Finance sent an official letter to the Ministry of Public Security to study reduced-fee license plates for the conversion.The Ministry of Public Security will collect comments from relevant ministries and agencies to propose amendments of Circular No. 229 on the rate, collection, submission and management of the charges for registration and license plate.The Ministry of Finance will base the proposal to consider amending the above circular with more specific instructions and support for the conversion of license plates for old vehicles of the enterprises.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Huyen Huong