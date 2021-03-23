Mr. Le Ngoc Quang appointed as General Director of VTV

Mr. Le Ngoc Quang was born in 1974 in Thanh Hoa Province.
He had ever took roles of Deputy Head and Chief of News Department of Vietnam Television, a member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Standing Deputy General Director of Vietnam Television.
