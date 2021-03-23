  1. National

Mr. Le Ngoc Quang appointed as General Director of VTV

SGGP
Pursuant to Decision No. 408 /QD-TTg of the Vietnamese Prime Minister, Mr. Le Ngoc Quang, a member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy General Director of Vietnam Television (VTV) was officially appointed to General Director of VTV since April 1. 


Mr. Le Ngoc Quang becomes General Director of Vietnam Television.

Mr. Le Ngoc Quang becomes General Director of Vietnam Television.

Mr. Le Ngoc Quang was born in 1974 in Thanh Hoa Province.

He had ever took roles of Deputy Head and Chief of News Department of Vietnam Television, a member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Standing Deputy General Director of Vietnam Television. 

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more