With the message “Don't bet your future - illegal migration can make you a victim of human trafficking,” the campaign aimed to help people to thoroughly consider their paths to become migrant workers, and understand risks they may face when they choose illegal immigration.



Human trafficking is a global problem that has required close coordination among nations around the world. The UK is one of the countries currently working most closely with Vietnam in the fight against this serious crime.

The social media campaign included billboards raising awareness on illegal migration and human trafficking in districts in the Central Province of Nghe An, at international airports across the country and video clips broadcast in the national television channels comprising of VTV1, VTV3 and VTV6 in July with the participation of British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Ms. Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie.







By Ca Dao - Translated by Uyen Phuong