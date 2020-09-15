  1. National

The Transport Engineering Construction and Quality Management Bureau under the Ministry of Transport yesterday informed that the 23-kilometer My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway Project connecting Vinh Long Province and Can Tho City in the Mekong Delta is expected to start work in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Map of My Thuan- Can Tho expressway project (Source: Transport Engineering Construction and Quality Management Bureau)

The construction project passing through two provinces of Vinh Long and Dong Thap has a total investment of VND4,826 billion (US$207.4 million) from disbursement of public investment capital. 

About 12. 5 kilometers of the expressway will run through Vinh Long Province. So far, the province has publicized and speeded up the plan of site clearance and compensation. It is expected that the sites would be handled over in December. 

With a total length of 10.5 kilometers through the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, the local authorities have completed and publicized compensation cost and resettlement for households affected by the expressway project. 

As expected, Dong Thap Province will approve the above-mentioned plan in November and December. 

The My Thuan–Can Tho Expressway Project is an important part of the North- South Expressway; therefore, it is very necessary to invest in the construction project to link with the HCMC- Can Tho expressway route. 


By Phan Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

