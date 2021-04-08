NA approves appointment of 12 new ministers, Gov’t members

Accordingly, Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, was appointed Minister of National Defence.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son; Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra; Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan; Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi; and Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung were also named leaders of their respective ministries.

Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hau A Lenh was assigned to serve as Minister and Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs; Standing Vice Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son now Minister and Chairman of the Government Office; Auditor General of the State Audit Office Ho Duc Phoc now Minister of Finance; Director of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi Nguyen Kim Son now Minister of Education and Training; Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Popularisation and Education Commission Nguyen Hong Dien now Minister of Industry and Trade; and Secretary of the Nam Dinh provincial Party Committee and head of the NA deputies’ delegation of Nam Dinh Doan Hong Phong now Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate.

The resolution took effect upon the NA’s approval.

