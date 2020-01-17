NA attends meeting of female ex-soldiers in Ben Tre

The meeting was to mark the 60th anniversary of Ben Tre’s New General Uprising (January 17) and the 100th birth anniversary of heroine of the people’s armed forces Nguyen Thi Dinh (March 15).

Speaking at the event, permanent Vice Secretary of the Ben Tre Party Committee Tran Ngoc Tam and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Nguyen Thi Thu Ha said 60 years ago, Ben Tre was the birthplace of “Long-Hair Army”, an all-female armed force during the resistance war against the US with Nguyen Thi Dinh becoming its symbol.

The spread of “Long-Hair Army” played an important role in the victory of the south’s revolution and national reunification in 1975.

In 1974, Nguyen Thi Dinh was promoted to the rank of Major General and became the first female general serving in the Vietnam People’s Army.

On the occasion, NA Chairwoman Ngan, VWU Chairwoman Ha and Secretary of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Van Mai presented gifts to delegates at the event.

