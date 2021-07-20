  1. National

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue takes oath

The 15th National Assembly elected Politburo member and Chairman of the 14th NA Vuong Dinh Hue as Chairman of the 15th legislature on July 20.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue takes oath ảnh 1 NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue takes oath at the event (Photo: VNA)
Under the national flag and in front of the NA and voters nationwide, Chairman Hue took oaths, pledging to stay absolutely loyal to the nation, people and Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. He also vowed to exert great efforts to fulfill tasks entrusted by the Party, State and people.
In his speech, the top legislator affirmed that in his position, he will do his best to continue renewing the working methods and improving the operation quality and efficiency of the legislature for the supreme goal of serving national interests and for the sake of well-being of the people.
He also pledged to consolidate national defence-security, firmly safeguard national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and enhance global integration.

Vietnamplus

Tags:

Other news

See more