NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue takes oath at the event (Photo: VNA)

Under the national flag and in front of the NA and voters nationwide, Chairman Hue took oaths, pledging to stay absolutely loyal to the nation, people and Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. He also vowed to exert great efforts to fulfill tasks entrusted by the Party, State and people.

In his speech, the top legislator affirmed that in his position, he will do his best to continue renewing the working methods and improving the operation quality and efficiency of the legislature for the supreme goal of serving national interests and for the sake of well-being of the people.

He also pledged to consolidate national defence-security, firmly safeguard national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and enhance global integration.

Vietnamplus