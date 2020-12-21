NA Chairwoman hails Quang Nam's efforts amid Covid-19, natural disasters

During a working session, Chairman of the Quang Nam People’s Committee Le Tri Thanh briefed his guest on the provincial socio-economic development in 2020 and tasks for the upcoming year, including infrastructure reparation after recent natural disasters.



Natural disasters in 2020 killed 44 people in Quang Nam and rendered 17 others missing. The province suffered property losses of nearly VND11 trillion (US$475.83 million), with Nam Tra My and Phuoc Son districts being the worst-hit.



Quang Nam has set a target that 60 percent of local flood-hit families will have their houses repaired prior to the 2021 Lunar New Year (Tet), Thanh said.



Ngan called on the province to devise long-term plans and investment in the completion of transport infrastructure, so as to connect the delta, mountainous regions and Central Highland provinces with Laos’ southern and Thailand’s northern parts.



She also requested the province to thoroughly mull over residential planning, which helps local people soon stabilise their lives.



The top legislator spoke highly of Truong Hai Auto Corporation (Thaco)'s efforts in maintaining contributions to the provincial budget and corporate social responsibility during her visit to Thaco Chu Lai Industrial Park.



The same day, the NA Chairwoman visited to Phuoc Son mountainous district and families ravaged by the recent storms and flooding.



She took the occasion to present relief packages to 121 households in Phuoc Son, and visited the family of Ho Van Dieu, a person of Gie Trieng ethnic group, who rendered considerable services to the nation.