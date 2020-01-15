NA Chairwoman works with Dak Lak province’s leaders

Ngan recognised the province’s socio-economic achievements in 2019, including its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) reaching 9.23 percent and the annual per capita income surpassing VND49 million (US$2,110).

Positive outcomes were also seen in building new-style rural areas, she said, citing 52 communes in the province have met all criteria of the programme.

Though Dak Lak has the fourth largest natural area in the country with 49 ethnic groups living together, the local state budget collection in 2019 stood at only VND7.37 trillion (US$317.5 million), showing the province has faced a lot of difficulties, the top legislator said.

She asked the province to implement the Politburo’s conclusion on building and developing Buon Ma Thuot city and Dak Lak province through 2030, with a vision to 2045, and the National Assembly’s resolution approving a project on overall socio-economic development of ethnic minority and mountainous regions in 2021-2030.

The NA Chairwoman emphasised the task to ensure defence and security as the Central Highlands has an important strategic location.

During her working visit to Dak Lak, Ngan visited workers, police officers, and border guards in the province on the occasion of the upcoming traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest holiday in Vietnam.

She presented 100 gift packages worth VND1.2 million each to local poor workers.

Vietnamplus