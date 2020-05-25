NA deputies to debate two draft laws, one draft resolution on May 25

They will hear a report on revisions to the draft law based on feedback during previous discussion, to be presented by head of the NA’s Committee for Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga, and discuss online contentious contents of the document.



Also in the morning, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung will present a proposal for the draft resolution on agricultural land use tax exemptions, and head of the NA’s Finance-Budget Committee Nguyen Duc Hai will deliver a verification report on the draft resolution.



The deputies will then engage in an online debate on the document.



During the afternoon session, the lawmakers are scheduled to continue with their discussion on the draft resolution.



They will devote most of the time in the afternoon to scrutising a report clarifying issues raised during previous discussions on the draft revised Youth Law and revising the draft based on acquired feedback. Some contentious contents of the document will be further tabled for debate.



At the end of the day, compilation and verification agencies will clarify some issues in the bill raised by the deputies during the discussion.