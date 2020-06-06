NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18

The plenary session of the sitting will be broadcast live by the national television and radio channels, and the NA television channel.

During the plenary session, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will brief the deputies on outcomes of the online meetings from May 20-29.

The legislators are scheduled to adopt three resolutions on ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105).

Representatives of the embassies of EU countries in Hanoi are expected to attend the sessions for the EVFTA and the EVIPA.

Also on June 8 morning, the deputies will vote on a draft resolution on the recognition and enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies in accordance with the EVIPA.

In the afternoon, they will discuss in groups a report on socio-economic development and State budget, the approval of the State budget balance for 2018, the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas during the 2021-2030 period, and the supplement of the charter capital for the BIDV.

Vietnamplus