NA leader stresses application of Ho Chi Minh's thoughts in legislation

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue made the statement in an article on the occasion of the review of the 5-year implementation of the Politburo's Directive 05-CT/TW dated June 15, 2016 on “Promoting the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morality and lifestyle".

In the article, published on July 16, Hue, who is also a Politburo member, emphasised Ho Chi Minh's thoughts on legislative activities, including inviolable national sovereignty and the sacredness of national independence.

The reality of the Vietnamese revolution showed that his thoughts on national sovereignty and national independence have increasingly promoted its value, the top legislator said, adding this is an important ideological basis for all activities of state agencies and for the will and aspirations of the entire people, and is the foundation, goal and motivation of legislative activities today and in the future.

Regarding the people's mastery, President Ho Chi Minh said that all power belongs to the people and the State is of the people, by the people and for the people. The late leader also upheld the supremacy of the law.

Hue said President Ho Chi Minh soon realised the organic, flesh-and-blood relationship between the people's right to social mastery, democracy and freedom, and the Constitution and laws. He clearly recognised the role of the Constitution and laws in changing the nature of a political regime.

Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on the requirements and purpose of the law is to be humane and for the people, to ensure democracy in the law-making process, as well as to respect international law, Hue noted.

Respecting international law is a very far and wide vision of President Ho Chi Minh. He said “To all countries in the world, the Democratic Republic of Vietnam earnestly wishes to maintain friendship and sincere cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual assistance to build a long-lasting world peace".

His views are the ideological foundation for the foreign policy of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, and the basis for countries with different political regimes in the world to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. This is also the guideline and basic principle for building and improving the legal system on foreign affairs and integration of Vietnam.

According to the top legislator, studying and applying President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morality and lifestyle in legislative activities in the current period play a very important role as the whole Party and people are taking active and proactive steps to successfully implement orientations, key tasks and strategic breakthroughs identified at the 13th National Party Congress on completing the legal system and building a socialist rule-of-law state.

In addition, to ensure effective international integration, Vietnam must have legislative solutions to build and perfect the legal system that both promotes domestic advantages and strengths and is harmonious and compatible with the common standards of international law, thus demonstrating its role as a reliable and reputable partner in the international community, the NA Chairman concluded.