NA leader wraps up official visits to Russia, Belarus

The Vietnamese delegation on the trip included Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue, NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu, along with some members of the NA Standing Committee and officials of several ministries, sectors and provinces.

During the tour of Belarus from December 12 to 14, the top legislator met with President Alexander Lukashenko, held talks with Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova and Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Belarusian NA Vladimir Andreichenko, and had a meeting with Prime Minister Sergey Nikolayevich Rumas.

She received leaders of the Communist Party of Belarus, Belarusian veterans who used to fight in Vietnam, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community, and visited a Vietnamese language class in Minsk city.

She also laid wreaths at the Minsk Hero City Memorial and visited the Great Patriotic War Museum and some local economic establishments.

Visiting Russia from December 8 to 12, the NA leader met with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and held talks with Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

Ms. Ngan and Volodin attended the first meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation committee of the Vietnamese NA and the Russian State Duma. On this occasion, she delivered a speech at a plenum of the Federation Council of Russia.

The NA Chairwoman also received the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, along with representatives of the association of Russian veterans in Vietnam and the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association.

During the trip to Russia, she also had a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy’s staff and Vietnamese people in the country, visited TH Group’s dairy farm in Moscow Oblast, laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and paid tribute to Vladimir Lenin at his mausoleum.

Earlier, the NA delegation had visited Tatarstan, a federal subject of Russia, where Ngan met with President Rustam Minnikhanov and Chairman of the State Council Farid Mukhametshin. She also visited the Kazan Federal University and the investment promotion agency of Tatarstan, and had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese people in Kazan city.

The official trips to Russia and Belarus generated many important outcomes, helping to further strengthen the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, realise the cooperation agreements between the two countries’ legislative bodies; enhance the traditional friendship and multifaceted ties between Vietnam and Belarus, and push on with the implementation of cooperation deals between the NAs of the two countries.