  1. National

NA Standing Committee concludes 53rd session

VNA
The 53rd session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded on February 23 after giving opinions on preparations for the upcoming 11th NA session which is slated to open on March 24.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan addresses the closing of the 53rd session of NA Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan addresses the closing of the 53rd session of NA Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)

As scheduled, the 11th session of the 14th NA will last 11 days, with two and a half days spent to discuss reports on the NA performance in the 2016-2021 period.

According to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the NA Standing Committee agreed with the NA General Secretary's report on the preparations for the 11th session of the 14th NA.

The NA Chairwoman also asked the National Election Council to deliver a report at the NA on its operation over the past one year.

During the 11th plenary session, NA deputies will listen to reports of the NA, Government, the State President and judicial agencies on their performance during the tenure, and the session will be broadcast live on national television and radio.

At the session, deputies will spend much time to work on a number of positions in the State apparatus.

No voter meetings will be organised following the 11th NA session. However, NA deputies will report the outcomes of the session to voters in other flexible forms.

The NA leader asked leaders of NA committees and agencies to make thorough preparations for smooth handover of work to the 15th NA.

Tags:

Other news

See more