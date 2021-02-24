NA Standing Committee concludes 53rd session

As scheduled, the 11th session of the 14th NA will last 11 days, with two and a half days spent to discuss reports on the NA performance in the 2016-2021 period.



According to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the NA Standing Committee agreed with the NA General Secretary's report on the preparations for the 11th session of the 14th NA.



The NA Chairwoman also asked the National Election Council to deliver a report at the NA on its operation over the past one year.



During the 11th plenary session, NA deputies will listen to reports of the NA, Government, the State President and judicial agencies on their performance during the tenure, and the session will be broadcast live on national television and radio.



At the session, deputies will spend much time to work on a number of positions in the State apparatus.



No voter meetings will be organised following the 11th NA session. However, NA deputies will report the outcomes of the session to voters in other flexible forms.



The NA leader asked leaders of NA committees and agencies to make thorough preparations for smooth handover of work to the 15th NA.