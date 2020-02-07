NA Standing Committee’s 42nd session to open next week

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will deliver an opening speech, and take turns directing discussions together with NA vice chairs.As scheduled, the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Handling of Administrative Violations and the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on NA Organisation.Participants will also debate preparations for ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Chair Year 2020, decide on the arrangement of administrative units at communal and district levels in several centrally-run cities and provinces.The committee also plans to offer feedback on the adjustment of fixed funding for the General Department of Taxation and the General Department of Vietnam Customs for the 2016 – 2020 period, and the issuance of the Decree guiding the implementation of the temporary self-governance mechanism in accordance with the Istanbul Convention.

VNA