Nam Giang border gate upgraded to international border gate

Under the order of the Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee and relevant agencies continue to complete necessary works in accordance with the regulations on the management of the land border gate, therebyVietnam and the neighboring country of Laos will hold jointly a ceremony to announce the opening of the Nam Giang border gate in Quang Nam Province and Dac Ta Ooc border gate in Se Kong Province, Laos at an appropriate date.Accordingly, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, pandemic prevention and control tasks are conducted strictly and firmly at the Nam Giang border gate. The soldiers take turns on duty to prevent smuggling activities as well as illegal immigration.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong