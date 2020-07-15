NA’s 10th session proposed to be held in October, November

Addressing the second working day of the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi on Tuesday, Phuc suggested the 10th session be divided into two stages.



The first stage would be held online from October 19-28 with lawmakers then meeting for another nine days from November 3-12.



The meeting will focus on discussing reports on socio-economic development, the State budget and four draft laws.



He said Q&A sessions should be organised over three days in the first stage to give agencies time to prepare a resolution regarding the sessions before submitting it to the NA for approval in the second stage.



However, the heads of several NA committees proposed holding Q&A sessions in the second stage.



Regarding the outcomes of the ninth session - the first to be held in both teleconference and in-person forms due to COVID-19 - Phúc said it was a success, with the entire agenda completed and 10 laws and 21 resolutions adopted.



International treaties



The NA Standing Committee gave opinions on a report collecting feedback on the draft Law on International Treaties, and the issuance of a decree on micro-insurance of socio-political organisations on its first working day on Monday.



Deputies agreed that the issuance of the Law on International Treaties will help continue institutionalising Party policies and guidelines on global integration, ensuring the enforcement of the 2013 Constitution, especially when Vietnam has joined a number of new-generation free trade agreements.



Chairman of the NA’s Committee on External Relations Nguyen Van Giau said the signing of international agreements by People's Committees of communes and districts, especially those at border areas, has contributed to tightening friendship, co-operation and solidarity, ensuring security and order, and promoting people-to-people exchange over the years.



Chairman of the NA’s Ethnic Council Ha Ngoc Chien suggested only authorities at the district level and higher should be allowed to sign international agreements while those in communes, villages and hamlets realise them.



About micro insurance, NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien asked the Government to review legal foundation for the pilot launch of micro-insurance and consider adding regulations for the amendment of the Law on Insurance Business.