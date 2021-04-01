National Assembly elects three new Vice Chairpersons

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second from right) presents flowers to the new NA Vice Chairmen. (Photo: VNA) After the voting’s result was announced, the NA adopted a resolution with a 94.79 percent approval rate (455 out of 456 deputies present) on the election of the new vice chairmen.



Under the resolution, Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; Nguyen Duc Hai, member of the Party Central Committee and head of the NA’s Finance and Budget Committee; and Nguyen Khac Dinh, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of central Khanh Hoa province, have become new Vice Chairmen of the NA.

On March 31, the NA elected Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, as Chairman of the National Assembly and the National Election Council (NEC).