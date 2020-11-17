National Assembly enters last working day of 10th sitting

The 14th National Assembly entered the last working day of its 10th sitting on November 17.



In the morning, the parliament will have a private meeting to vote on a resolution on piloting management and use of land for defence and security purposes in combination with production and economic development.

Deputies will then have a discussion on the draft law on forces safeguarding security and order at the grassroots level.

Earlier, the legislators discussed and gave opinions on the bill at the 48th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee. The bill includes five chapters with 34 articles regulating position, functions, operation principles, rights and responsibilities of competent authorities for the forces.

In the afternoon, the parliament will vote on the amended Law on Environment Protection before the closing session of the 10th sitting during which the lawmakers will vote on the resolution on the date for the national election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, the resolution on Q&A activities, and the resolution of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th sitting.

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will deliver a speech at the closing session.