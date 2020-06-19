National Assembly enters last working day of ninth session

The documents to be put to voting in the morning comprise a resolution on some specific financial-banking mechanisms and policies for Hanoi; another on the reduction of corporate income tax in 2020 for businesses, cooperatives, public non-business units and other organizations; a resolution on the adjustment of investment policy for the building of some eastern sections of the North-South Expressway for 2017-2020; and a resolution on the establishment of the National Election Council.



The legislators will also debate the draft Vietnam Border Guard Law. With seven chapters and 34 articles, the issuance of the law is of special significance as it is expected to meet the requirements of the construction, management and safeguarding of national border and border areas in the new situation.



In the afternoon, the NA is scheduled to vote on the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Organisation of the National Assembly, a resolution on piloting the urban administration model in the central city of Da Nang and some other specific mechanisms and policies.



The voting is followed by the closing session, which will be broadcast live on the national television and radio channels and the NA television channel.



During the closing session, the deputies will vote on resolutions on the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas for 2021-2030, and the thematic supervision of the implementation of policies and laws on preventing and fighting child abuse, along with the resolution of the ninth meeting.



NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will then deliver a closing speech.