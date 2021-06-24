National Covid-19 vaccine fund receives over US$321 mln

The national Covid-19 vaccine fund had received over VND7.4 trillion (US$321.7 million) as of 5pm on June 23, its management board has reported.

The sum was donated by 338,346 individuals and organisations.



The fund’s management board has opened 21 accounts for VND, USD, EUR at the State Treasury and six commercial banks namely BIDV, Vietcombank, VietinBank, HDBank, Agribank and TPBank.



The use, management and opening of accounts at the State Treasury is publicised on the mass media daily.