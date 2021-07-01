National Covid-19 vaccine fund receives over VND7.95 trillion

Illustrative image (Source: SGGP))

The sum was raised by 355,496 organisations and individuals, according to the board.

It said that in July, it plans to use nearly VND2 trillion from the fund to buy vaccines following a request by the Ministry of Health. The remaining will continue to be sent to commercial banks in line with regulations.

The board has opened 21 bank accounts for donations in Vietnam dong, US dollar and euro at the State Treasury of Vietnam, and the six commercial banks of BIDV, Vietcombank, VietinBank, HDBank, Agribank and TPBank.

The use and management of the fund and the opening of accounts at the State Treasury is publicised on the mass media daily.

Vietnam will need VND22.5 trillion to buy 150 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate 75 million people in order to achieve herd immunity.

Vietnamplus