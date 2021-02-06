National union to aid key workers during Tet holiday

Leaders of the Party, State and ministries, departments since the start of 2021 have conducted almost 30 visit trips to companies with workers affected by the Covid-19 epidemic and natural disasters in 2020.
According to Mr. Khang, labor unions of multiple levels plan to gift cash and/or commodities worth VND1 million (about US$43.27) to each union worker across multiple charity award ceremonies, the whole campaign totaling VND500 billion (about $21.6 million).
“We are determined to bring Tet to every union member and worker this holiday, wherever they are”, he added.
The VGCL in face of the pandemic also requested affiliate unions to take thorough preventive measures this holiday, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Directive 05/CT-TTg.
“Hundreds of thousands of workers chose to stay where they are to help control the pandemic even when they have spent years away from their families, so we want to honor that community spirit”, said Mr. Khang.