Natural disasters cause Vietnam's economic loss of nearly US$1.7 billion in 2020

Vietnam has suffered 576 natural disasters, including 14 storms, two tropical depressions, 264 thunderstorms, lightning and hails, 132 flash floods, landslides and 90 earthquakes this year.



The drought, saltwater intrusion, riverbank and coastal erosion in the Mekong Delta region are getting more serious, leaving 291 dead and 66 missing people with economic loss estimation of nearly VND40,000 billion (US$1.7 billion).

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong emphasized that in the upcoming time, climate change and its impacts will tend to be more extreme and anomalous.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong