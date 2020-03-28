Natural disasters damage increases 9 times in first quarter over 2019





According to National Statistics Office, the natural disasters, air pollution, fire and explosion had impact to the people’s lives.In the first quarter of the year, the functional forces detected 2,545 environmental violated cases nationwide, of which 2,246 cases were handled with a total penalty of VND 58.5 billion (nearly US$ 2.5 million).791 fire and explosion cases occurred in the whole country, causing 25 people deaths and injured 61 with a total damage of around VND 197.4 billion (nearly US$ 8.4 million).However, the traffic accidents in the first three months of 2020 decreased compared with the same period last year in three criteria of number of accidents, deaths and injured people.The issue was improved thanks to the people's awareness of obeying traffic laws as well as strict implementation of the Government's Decree No. 100/2019 / ND-CP dated on December 30, 2019.Compared to the same period last year, the number of traffic accidents in the first quarter of 2020 decreased 13.9 percent, the number of deaths reduced 14 percent, the number of injured and minor injured people lessened 17 percent and 19 percent, respectively.There were 38 traffic accidents including 21 accidents with 18 death people, 11 injured people and 18 minor injured ones in average a day.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong