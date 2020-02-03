Nearly 10,000 books featuring Party’s establishment displayed





Nearly 10,000 books published over the period that drives an overview of the Party’s establishment, the leadership role of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh in the Vietnamese people’s resistance war for national independence, construction and defense.The Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with Central Committee for Propaganda and Education and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism co-organized the exhibition.Attending the opening ceremony were Member of Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of Central Propaganda and Education Commission Mr. Vo Van Thuong.

By Thu Ha- Translated by Huyen Huong